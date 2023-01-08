Mbalula tables ANC’s plan for a better South Africa

On Friday, the ANC concluded its 55th national conference, which was a continuation of its Nasrec elective conference held last month.

In a hybrid conference, in which the party’s secretary-general Fikile Mbalula addressed the media at the Imvelo Safari Lodge in Mangaung, Mbalula said the ANC was committed to addressing the “socio-economic challenges facing the country”.

“The ANC is primarily about building a better life for all South Africans. The narrative by the conservative and neo-liberal forces in our country that suggest that life was better under apartheid and colonialism must be rejected and rebutted by all freedom-loving and democratic-minded people,” he said.

He tabled the following:

Priority must be given to speeding up the resolution of the energy crisis, in particular undertaking critical maintenance at Eskom;

We must grow the economy so that it creates jobs and empowers Africans, particularly the youth, women and townships and rural residents;

We must introduce new measures to cut red tape and ensure small enterprises, co-operatives and informal businesses, particularly those owned by women and young people, have effective means of raising finances and accessing markets;

We must do more to bring underutilised land into production and enable the state to acquire agricultural land for purposes of distribution to previously disadvantaged persons;

The conference supported the continuation of the social relief of distress grant while government investigates modalities and affordability of the basic income grant;

The security agencies must act more effectively to tackle rampant crime and corruption

The conference condemned in the strongest terms the continued harassment and discrimination of black people, who are attacked and victimised based on their skin colour.

For more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author