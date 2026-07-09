11 more Trump deportees arrive in Eswatini from US, lawyer says

Eleven more migrants deported by the Trump administration under a policy of sending them to third countries arrived in Eswatini from the United States on Wednesday, a U.S. lawyer following the case said.
The arrivals bring to 29 the number sent to the southern African country under a $5.1 million agreement that has been challenged by lawyers who say deportees are being detained despite having already served sentences for crimes committed in the United States.
Alma David, a lawyer for some of the original deportees sent to Eswatini last year, and who is in touch with local prison sources there, confirmed the arrival to Reuters by text message.
Only 2 of 29 released and repatriated
Of the 29 deportees sent from the United States to Eswatini, only two have been released and repatriated, one to Jamaica and the other to Cambodia.
An Eswatini government spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The detainees had already been transported to Eswatini’s notorious Matsapha correctional facility, David said.
The Trump administration has also deported migrants to other countries in Africa, Asia and the Americas under the policy.
- Eleven more migrants deported by the Trump administration to Eswatini arrived from the U.S., bringing the total sent under this policy to 29.
- The deportations are part of a $5.1 million agreement between the U.S. and Eswatini, now challenged by lawyers.
- Lawyers argue that many deportees are being detained in Eswatini despite having already served sentences for crimes in the U.S.
- Of the 29 deportees sent to Eswatini, only two have been released and repatriated to their home countries (Jamaica and Cambodia).
- The deportees have been held at Eswatini's Matsapha correctional facility, with no immediate response from the Eswatini government.