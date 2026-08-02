African Union calls for El Nino preparedness across Africa

The African Union (AU) has called on member states to strengthen preparedness measures as forecasts point to a strong El Nino expected to intensify from August, raising the risk of extreme weather across parts of the continent.

The World Meteorological Organisation has warned the climate pattern is expected to strengthen from August. The warning comes as parts of Southern Europe and North Africa experience extreme heat, with temperatures in Tunisia exceeding 49°C in some areas and several countries battling wildfires this summer.

Speaking in New York on Friday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the phenomenon could worsen the impacts of climate change.

Africa is recovering from the devastating 2023-2024 El Nino, which brought severe droughts and floods, destroyed crops and livestock, and pushed millions into hunger.

Experts warn the new El Nino could be among the strongest on record.

“This El Nino year is very strong; it’s the strongest in the last 30 years. We expect the consequences to be very, very strong,” said Ousmane Ndiaye, the director-general of the African Centre of Meteorological Application for Development.

Ndiaye said climate models show East Africa would probably receive more rain than usual between August and November, while Southern Africa was expected to experience severe drought from November through January.

He warned that the weather pattern would have a significant negative impact on populations across the region

In response, the AU convened a ministerial meeting to assess member states’ preparedness and strengthen early warning systems. Ethiopia, which is forecast to receive excessive rainfall in the coming months, said preparations were under way.

“Ethiopia has already started national-level planning involving the concerned stakeholders and responsible ministers to make the necessary preparations to minimise the possible effects of the anticipated El Nino, resulting in flooding and destruction of infrastructure, lives and livelihoods,” said Meteku Bedru, adviser to Ethiopia’s minister of water and energy.

The AU said it was leading a continental effort to reduce the socio-economic impacts of the projected El Nino event. Officials from sectors including water, health, energy and agriculture have been brought together to coordinate preparedness and response measures.

“Member states are at different levels of preparedness, but at the continental level, we have brought together users of climate information from the water, health, energy and agriculture sectors to ensure they are prepared to help their respective sectors cope with the expected El Nino,” said Harsen Nyambe, the African Union’s Director of Sustainable Environment and Blue Economy.

The AU said early planning and coordination offer the best chance of reducing the effects of the projected El Nino, even as millions of people across Africa remain vulnerable to floods, drought and other climate-related disasters.

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