Algerian parliament rejects EU’s ‘arrogant and immature’ intervention on Niger military deployment

Algeria’s Council of the Nation on Tuesday strongly rejected European Union (EU) remarks over Algeria’s decision to deploy units of the People’s National Army (ANP) to Niger at the Sahel country’s request.

In a statement, the council denounced what it described as an “arrogant and immature” intervention from abroad, accusing unnamed parties of attempting to interfere in the internal affairs of two sovereign countries and use the issue to serve their own political agendas.

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It said the move was aimed at protecting energy interests and implementing the provisions of a bilateral agreement signed between the two neighbouring countries.

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The council stressed that the country would not yield to “any bargaining or blackmail,” pledging to firmly oppose what it described as repeated attempts to undermine the sovereignty of Algeria and Niger.

EU Foreign Affairs spokesperson Anouar El Anouni told a press conference on October 30 that Brussels was closely monitoring the situation and seeking clarification on the deployment’s scope, objectives, and legal basis, according to Algeria’s official APS news agency.

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The two countries signed a military cooperation protocol in October to strengthen bilateral military and security ties during a working visit by Nigerian Defence Minister Salifou Mody to Algiers.

Algeria’s Council of the Nation and People’s National Assembly, the upper and lower houses of parliament, respectively, approved the deployment of ANP detachments to Niger during closed-door sessions on October 25.

On Monday, Said Chanegriha, ANP Chief of Staff, said the deployment decision was made at the request of Nigerian authorities to protect joint energy facilities and projects.

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