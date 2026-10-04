At least 17 people, mostly pilgrims, killed in Kenya highway crash

Seventeen people, including 16 pilgrims, were killed in a multi-vehicle crash along Kenya’s Nairobi-Mombasa Highway in Salama, Makueni County, on Saturday.

The victims, members of St Mathias Mulumba Catholic Church in Mikindani, Mombasa, were travelling to the National Shrine in Subukia, Nakuru County, for National Prayer Day.

Police said the crash occurred shortly after midnight when a lorry attempting to overtake another truck collided with it, triggering a chain of collisions involving several vehicles, including the pilgrims’ 14-seater matatu.

The matatu driver and 16 passengers died at the scene, while several other people were injured and taken to hospital.

President William Ruto sent condolences to the victims’ families, friends, parishioners and the wider Catholic community, and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

The National Transport and Safety Authority has dispatched a multi-disciplinary team to investigate the crash and establish the circumstances surrounding the collision.

The NTSA said the Mlima Kiu-Salama stretch was a known accident black spot and had previously attracted recommendations to improve road safety.