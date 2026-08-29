AU condemns armed attacks on UN peacekeepers in South Sudan

The African Union (AU) has condemned armed attacks carried out on Monday on a United Nations (UN) convoy in South Sudan’s Jonglei State.

In a press statement issued Friday, the AU said AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf “strongly condemns the fatal attack carried out by unidentified assailants against a joint patrol of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan in Jonglei State, South Sudan”.

The chairperson paid tribute to the two Ethiopian peacekeepers who lost their lives during the attack, which also left seven others injured.

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He called on the authorities in South Sudan to immediately investigate and prosecute the perpetrators.

“The AU Commission chairperson extends his sincere condolences to the government of Ethiopia as well as to the families, colleagues, and friends of the peacekeepers who were killed or injured in this heinous attack,” the statement added.

The chairperson reaffirmed the commitment of the AU to continue supporting the government and people of South Sudan in their efforts to achieve a credible democratic transition and sustainable peace.

The UN mission said it has deployed a Quick Reaction Force to secure the area and support emergency response operations.