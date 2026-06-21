Africa

Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 956, including 247 deaths

By Sunday World
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Displaced people watch a health worker in full personal protective equipment preparing to disinfect the area during the burial of Ebola victims at the Kigonze displaced persons camp in Bunia, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, on June 18, 2026, one month after the outbreak was declared. REUTERS/Gradel Muyisa Mumbere

KINSHASA – The Democratic Republic of Congo said on Saturday the number of confirmed Ebola cases in the country had risen to 956, including 247 deaths.

On Friday, confirmed cases were at 933 and deaths at 245.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content


  • KINSHASA – The Democratic Republic of Congo said on Saturday the number of confirmed Ebola cases in the country had risen to 956, including 247 deaths.
  • On Friday, confirmed cases were at 933 and deaths at 245.
  • Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content Sunday World.
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