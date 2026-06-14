Africa

Congo says number of confirmed Ebola cases rises to 710

By Sunday World
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News
A displaced woman reacts during an Ebola awareness session as humanitarian agencies intensify efforts to contain a new Ebola outbreak involving the Bundibugyo strain, at Kpangba displacement camp where Ebola cases were observed, Djugu territory in Ituri province, Democratic Republic of Congo, on June 13, 2026. REUTERS/Gradel Muyisa Mumbere.

KINSHASA – The number of confirmed Ebola cases in Democratic Republic of Congo has increased to 710, including 149 deaths, government data showed on Saturday.

The number represented the total number of confirmed cases as of Friday, according to a situation report that documented 21 new cases in the previous 24 hours.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

  • Confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo have risen to 710.
  • The death toll from Ebola stands at 149.
  • These figures are based on government data as of Friday.
  • The latest report noted 21 new cases in the last 24 hours.
  • The data was released in an official situation report on Saturday.
Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments