DR Congo’s Ebola cases surpass 3 000 as vaccine research advances

The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has surpassed 3 000, according to official figures released on Saturday.

The DRC’s health authorities said the outbreak has recorded 3 075 confirmed cases, including 1 354 deaths and 556 recoveries, while 755 patients remain in hospital or in isolation. The outbreak has affected five provinces: Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, Haut-Uele and Tshopo.

Prime Minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka said on Friday that researchers were working to develop a treatment and a vaccine against the Bundibugyo ebolavirus, the virus strain responsible for the outbreak.

Expressing hope that a vaccine and treatment could become available “within two to four months”, she said the government has provided funding for the research but did not give further details on the stage of development or the expected approval process.

There is no approved vaccine or specifically licensed treatment for the Bundibugyo ebolavirus. Several experimental vaccines and therapeutics are undergoing clinical evaluation.

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