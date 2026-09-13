Africa

Ebola case detected in north-western province far from epicentre, official says

By Reuters
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Congolese medical workers dressed in personal protective equipment prepare an emergency unit at the Muthiri Adventist Hospital, as aid agencies intensify efforts to contain a new Ebola outbreak involving the Bundibugyo strain in the Mutiri quarter of Butembo, North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of Congo, on September 10, 2026. /Reuters/Gradel Muyisa Mumbere

Goma: An Ebola case has been detected in a province in the north-western corner of Democratic Republic of Congo, far from the epicentre of the country’s most lethal outbreak on record, an official says.

• The case involves a man who died on Tuesday in the town of Gwaka, in South Ubangi province, according to Jean-Jacques Mbungani, a former health minister and a lawmaker from the area. He travelled from South Kivu province in eastern Congo through Rwanda and Uganda before re-entering Congo and arriving in South Ubangi, which borders Republic of Congo and Central African Republic, Mbungani said.

• Jean-Jacques Muyembe, the head of Congo’s National Institute for Biomedical Research in Kinshasa, confirmed on Friday that the man had tested positive for Ebola.

• Authorities fear a large number of contacts due to the patient’s use of road and river transport, with neighbouring provinces and countries potentially at risk, Mbungani said.

• The Ebola outbreak, Congo’s 17th, has so far infected 6 942 people, including 3 349 deaths, according to the latest government data. It is the second-largest outbreak on record, behind the outbreak in West Africa that lasted from 2014 to 2016.

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  • A new Ebola case was detected in Gwaka, South Ubangi province in north-western Democratic Republic of Congo.
  • The infected man died on Tuesday and had traveled from South Kivu through Rwanda and Uganda before arriving in South Ubangi.
  • Jean-Jacques Muyembe, head of Congo's National Institute for Biomedical Research, confirmed the man tested positive for Ebola.
  • Authorities are concerned about widespread contacts due to the man's use of road and river transport, risking spread to neighboring provinces and countries.
  • Congo's 17th Ebola outbreak has infected 6,942 people and caused 3,349 deaths, making it the second-largest outbreak on record.
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Goma: An Ebola case has been detected in a province in the north-western corner of Democratic Republic of Congo, far from the epicentre of the country's most lethal outbreak on record, an official says.

The case involves a man who died on Tuesday in the town of Gwaka, in South Ubangi province, according to Jean-Jacques Mbungani, a former health minister and a lawmaker from the area. He travelled from South Kivu province in eastern Congo through Rwanda and Uganda before re-entering Congo and arriving in South Ubangi, which borders Republic of Congo and Central African Republic, Mbungani said.

• Jean-Jacques Muyembe, the head of Congo's National Institute for Biomedical Research in Kinshasa, confirmed on Friday that the man had tested positive for Ebola.

Authorities fear a large number of contacts due to the patient's use of road and river transport, with neighbouring provinces and countries potentially at risk, Mbungani said.

The Ebola outbreak, Congo's 17th, has so far infected 6 942 people, including 3 349 deaths, according to the latest government data. It is the second-largest outbreak on record, behind the outbreak in West Africa that lasted from 2014 to 2016.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

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