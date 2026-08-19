Ebola in DRC crosses 5 000 cases, outpacing containment efforts

The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) now exceeds 5,000, government data showed late on Tuesday, as health officials warn that response efforts are failing to contain the deadly disease.

Congo’s 17th Ebola epidemic turned into the biggest in the country’s history in terms of number of cases in late July and over the weekend the death toll hit 2,378, the public health institute said, surpassing the previous worst outbreak in 2018-2020.

READ: Ebola outbreak in DRC officially deadliest in country’s history

The institute has so far logged 5,021 cases, according to its latest situation report, making it the second-worst outbreak globally, behind only the 2014 to 2016 epidemic in West Africa in both infections and deaths.

The ongoing outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo species of Ebola, which has no approved vaccines or treatments.

It has gained momentum since it was declared on May 15, as weak health infrastructure, community resistance, instability and protests by response workers hinder efforts to identify and respond to cases.

READ: Ebola takes severe toll on women and children in eastern DRC: UN

Resources are currently lagging requirements, and the WHO has raised about 60% of the $115 million it is ​seeking for the response.

However, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday said it was still possible to bring the Ebola outbreak under control within three months.

On the other hand, other leading officials told Reuters that between 70% to 80% of new cases have no known link to patients, meaning the virus is still spreading to unchecked in several areas.

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