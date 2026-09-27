Ebola outbreak expands to two more health zones in DR Congo

﻿﻿﻿

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has spread to two more health zones, the World Health Organisation (WHO) says, bringing the total affected to 63 across seven provinces.

The newly affected areas are Bulu in Sud-Ubangi province and Dungu in Haut-Uélé province, which borders South Sudan.

The WHO said on Friday that Congo had recorded 7 890 confirmed cases and 3 799 deaths as of September 23.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the conflict and population displacement were hampering efforts to reach affected communities, trace contacts and contain transmission.

“It’s very difficult to see Ebola in isolation,” Tedros said, noting that insecurity and displacement were limiting access to some areas.

He said the number of cases was declining overall, with improvements in contact tracing, safe burials and community engagement. However, transmission remained uneven across affected areas.

The response was also complicated by the lack of a licensed vaccine or specific treatment for the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola. Clinical trials are under way to assess potential vaccines and treatments.

The World Health Assembly adopted the WHO Pandemic Agreement in May 2025, aimed at strengthening global cooperation on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.

Source: CGTN