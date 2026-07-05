Egypt expects €1.5 billion from EU assistance package in coming days, minister says

DUBAI – Egypt expects to receive €1.5 billion (R28bn) from the European Union in the coming days, the first of two remaining tranches of a €5bn macro-financial assistance package, Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference in Egypt’s new administrative capital alongside European Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica, Abdelatty said the outstanding €3bn would be disbursed in two equal tranches of €1.5bn each.

He said Cairo hoped the last payment would be transferred by around autumn.

The EU has so far disbursed €2bn of the package, having transferred an initial €1bn tranche in January 2025 and a second €1bn earlier this year.

The macro-financial assistance forms part of a broader €7.4bn funding deal the EU announced in 2024, which also includes €5bn in concessional loans.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content