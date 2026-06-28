Egypt lines up four state-owned companies for privatisation, cabinet says

Egypt has granted four state-owned companies preliminary listings as part of the government’s privatisation programme, the cabinet said on Sunday.

Three are from the petroleum sector — Engineering for Petroleum and Chemical Industries, Egyptian Linear Alkyl Benzene Company and Petroleum Marine Services — while the fourth is Maamoura for Reconstruction and Tourism Development.

The preliminary listings are a prelude to offering stakes in the companies on the stock exchange.

The three petroleum sector companies’ capital totalled $687 million (R12 billion), a separate petroleum ministry statement said.

Egypt has previously announced plans to list 30 companies on the country’s stock exchange as part of a divestment programme agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Investment Minister Mohamed Farid Saleh has said the ‌four state-owned companies were expected to be listed before May 2027 and that the government had achieved or even surpassed targets for the IMF programme, such as the country’s fiscal ⁠deficit and ​primary surplus.

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