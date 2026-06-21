Africa

Ethiopian prime minister’s party easily wins parliamentary election

By Sunday World
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Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed votes during the parliamentary and regional elections at a polling centre in Jimma, Oromia Region, Ethiopia on June 1, 2026. Ethiopia News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

NAIROBI – Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s Prosperity Party comfortably won another parliamentary majority in this month’s elections, results released by the national election board on Sunday showed.

Abiy’s party was widely expected to dominate the elections against a fragmented opposition.

Abiy, who was appointed in 2018 after mass protests against the long-ruling EPRDF coalition, created the Prosperity Party the following year.

The party won more than 90% of the available seats in the last parliamentary elections in 2021.

  • NAIROBI – Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s Prosperity Party comfortably won another parliamentary majority in this month’s elections, results released by the national election board on Sunday showed.
  • Abiy’s party was widely expected to dominate the elections against a fragmented opposition.
  • Abiy, who was appointed in 2018 after mass protests against the long-ruling EPRDF coalition, created the Prosperity Party the following year.
  • The party won more than 90% of the available seats in the last parliamentary elections in 2021.
  • Reuters.
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NAIROBI - Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's Prosperity Party comfortably won another parliamentary majority in this month's elections, results released by the national election board on Sunday showed.

Abiy's party was widely expected to dominate the elections against a fragmented opposition.

Abiy, who was appointed in 2018 after mass protests against the long-ruling EPRDF coalition, created the Prosperity Party the following year.

The party won more than 90% of the available seats in the last parliamentary elections in 2021.

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