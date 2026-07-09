Mnangagwa’s 2030 rule will embolden graft, Zim human rights lawyer warns

Zimbabwean human rights lawyer Doug Coltart has warned that the extension of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s time in office could further weaken democracy, entrench corruption and leave millions of Zimbabweans without a meaningful say in how their country is governed.

“The government now has no fear of losing elections but it strips citizens from having a say in the future of the country,” he said.

Two-year election delay

His remarks come after Mnangagwa signed constitutional changes that delay Zimbabwe’s next national elections by two years, allowing him and the current Parliament to remain in office until 2030 instead of facing voters in 2028.

The law allows Mnangagwa to be voted in by parliament to bypass citizens’ participation.

The changes have sparked criticism from opposition parties and civil society groups, who argue that Zimbabweans are being denied their constitutional right to elect a new government.

Speaking to Sunday World on Thursday, Coltart said regular elections are one of the few tools citizens have to hold leaders accountable.

Coltart believes the consequences will be felt by ordinary Zimbabweans rather than politicians.

He said the absence of an election would reduce the government’s incentive to improve public services, tackle corruption or respond to the daily struggles facing citizens.

Corruption will continue

“The corruption will continue and service delivery will decline,” according to the legal eagle.

He also warned that extending the life of the current administration risks concentrating even more authority in the executive.

“As you said, Zimbabwe is an authoritarian state, and this will become worse under the new legislation,” he explained.

Although the constitutional amendment has now become law, Coltart said opponents are preparing to challenge it through the courts.

He said individuals and groupings have indicated that they intend approaching Zimbabwe’s Constitutional Court to test whether the amendment complies with the country’s Constitution.

The newly formed People’s coalition has vowed to defend the constitutional rights of Zimbabweans but has not filed any papers as yet.

Away from the courtroom, Coltart said frustration among Zimbabweans is growing, with discussions around protest action taking place in different parts of the country.

Hope for peaceful protests

He said he expected any demonstrations to be peaceful but expressed concern about how the authorities might react.

“My expectation is that citizens who protest will do so peacefully,” he said. “The uncertainty lies in the state’s response.”

“I think there is discontent about the situation and passing of the bill. There is a grouping that wants to protest on the 31st July but I’m not sure who is behind that. The People’s Coalition will have its own demonstration.”

Zimbabwe has a long record of heavy-handed policing during demonstrations, raising fears that security forces could once again respond with force if protests go ahead.