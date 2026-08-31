Africa

More than 6,000 people infected with Ebola in Congo – govt

By Reuters
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Health worker in full personal protective equipment disinfecting an area during the burial of suspected Ebola victims at a displaced persons camp in Bunia, Democratic Republic of Congo.
FILE PHOTO: Displaced people watch a health worker in full personal protective equipment (PPE) preparing to disinfect the area during the burial of suspected Ebola victims at the Kigonze displaced persons camp in Bunia, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, on June 18, 2026. REUTERS/Gradel Muyisa Mumbere/File Photo

The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has passed the 6,000 mark, government data showed on Monday.

Current toll and response efforts

The epidemic has become the largest in the central African country’s history, surpassing the previous worst outbreak that lasted from 2018 to 2020.

READ: Ebola outbreak in DRC officially the deadliest in country’s history

It is caused by the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, which has no approved vaccines or treatments.

The number of people with confirmed infections has risen to 6,041, and 2,911 of them have died, the communication ministry said on X.

Response teams are working in six provinces affected by the outbreak, with a particular focus on Ituri, North Kivu and Haut-Uele, it added.

READ: Pope Leo urges global action to confront Congo’s Ebola outbreak

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  • The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has passed the 6,000 mark, government data showed on Monday.
  • Current toll and response efforts The epidemic has become the largest in the central African country’s history, surpassing the previous worst outbreak that lasted from 2018 to 2020.
  • READ: Ebola outbreak in DRC officially the deadliest in country’s history It is caused by the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, which has no approved vaccines or treatments.
  • The number of people with confirmed infections has risen to 6,041, and 2,911 of them have died, the communication ministry said on X.
  • Response teams are working in six provinces affected by the outbreak, with a particular focus on Ituri, North Kivu and Haut-Uele, it added.

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