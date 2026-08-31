More than 6,000 people infected with Ebola in Congo – govt

The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has passed the 6,000 mark, government data showed on Monday.

Current toll and response efforts

The epidemic has become the largest in the central African country’s history, surpassing the previous worst outbreak that lasted from 2018 to 2020.

READ: Ebola outbreak in DRC officially the deadliest in country’s history

It is caused by the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, which has no approved vaccines or treatments.

The number of people with confirmed infections has risen to 6,041, and 2,911 of them have died, the communication ministry said on X.

Response teams are working in six provinces affected by the outbreak, with a particular focus on Ituri, North Kivu and Haut-Uele, it added.

READ: Pope Leo urges global action to confront Congo’s Ebola outbreak

Subscribe To Our Newsletter