Prickly pear plant transformed from pastoralists’ pest to income provider

One plant. Two completely different stories.

For decades, Opuntia stricta, commonly known as the prickly pear cactus, has represented loss for pastoralists across Kenya’s arid and semi-arid lands.

Introduced during the colonial era by the British as an ornamental fence, the invasive species spread relentlessly, displacing native vegetation, degrading grazing land and threatening the livelihoods of thousands of livestock-dependent families.

Today, the cactus is being recast as a valuable resource.

At the Laikipia Permaculture Centre (LPC), the once-dreaded weed is finding new life as food, renewable energy, livestock feed, cosmetics and a source of income for communities.

An Invasive Plant with a Heavy Cost

The prickly pear fruit, with its vibrant colours, may seem harmless from a distance — even inviting — but beneath its bright, juicy exterior lies one of Kenya’s most destructive invasive species. Every bite taken by wildlife fuels its relentless spread.

Elephants, giraffes, goats and other animals feed on the fruit, unknowingly dispersing thousands of seeds through their droppings. When the rains finally arrive, the seeds germinate rapidly, allowing the cactus to reclaim more land with astonishing speed.

“The germination rate is extremely high,” explains Sharon Bundi of the Laikipia Permaculture Centre. “Once the rains come, the seeds establish themselves very quickly, making the plant extremely difficult to control.”

The prickly pear stores large amounts of water, allowing it to survive long dry periods while competing with other plants for limited soil moisture and nutrients.

For pastoral communities, every new cactus patch means another piece of grazing land lost. Thick, thorny stands replace nutritious pasture, forcing herders to travel farther in search of forage. But the greatest danger is often hidden inside the fruit. Tiny hair-like barbed spines, known as glochids, become lodged in the mouths and digestive systems of livestock. The glochids cause painful sores, infections, malnutrition and, in severe cases, death, and the steady erosion of the livelihoods of families who depend on healthy herds for their survival.

Goats are the most vulnerable because they eagerly eat the fruit despite the danger.

“When goats eat the fruit, their mouths become sore and swollen. Eventually, they can no longer feed properly because both the mouth and stomach have been affected,” Bundi says.

For families whose lives revolve around livestock, the loss of even a few animals can mean losing their food supply, income and financial security.

Japan Saruni, a pastoralist from Koija, has witnessed the devastation first-hand. He says the invasive prickly pear cactus has claimed many of his livestock, leaving his family with significant financial losses.

According to Saruni, many animals are injured while trying to feed on the cactus fruit. The tiny barbed glochids become embedded in their mouths, making every mouthful painful. Others suffer severe eye injuries while reaching for the fruit among the thorny pads, with some eventually losing their sight altogether.

Turning a Menace into a Resource

Rather than viewing the cactus solely as a problem, the LPC adopted a circular economy approach, ensuring that every part of the plant is put to productive use.

The fruit is processed into juice, jam and prickly pear wine developed in collaboration with the University of Nairobi. The seeds are cold-pressed into premium cosmetic oil, while the remaining seed cake becomes nutritious livestock feed. Fruit peels are dried into natural colouring powder and the cactus pads are fed into biodigesters to produce methane gas for cooking.

The nutrient-rich slurry left behind is used as organic fertiliser for kitchen gardens, improving soil fertility and household food production.

“In real sense, we don’t waste anything from the cactus,” Bundi says. “Every part of the plant has value.”

To guarantee product safety, the centre works closely with the Kenya Bureau of Standards and research institutions to ensure all products meet national quality standards.

Restoring Livelihoods and Landscapes

Beyond producing value-added products, the initiative is creating new economic opportunities for communities that have traditionally depended almost entirely on livestock.

Residents now earn income by harvesting cactus fruits, supplying raw materials and participating in processing and value addition. The long-term vision is to establish community-owned processing centres that allow local people to retain more of the profits.

“If income only comes from livestock, communities become very vulnerable during drought,” Bundi explains. “By creating enterprises around cactus, honey, aloe and other natural resources, families have multiple ways of earning a living.”

The project also works with communities to mechanically remove the cactus while introducing biological control through cochineal insects, which naturally weaken the invasive plant.

Once cleared, degraded land is replanted with pasture grasses, Moringa, and Aloe secundiflora. Aloe is processed into soaps, lotions, and cosmetic products, while moringa provides both nutritional and commercial value. Together, the efforts restore ecosystems while creating additional income streams.

A Blueprint for Climate Resilience

The project’s environmental benefits extend beyond cactus control. Biogas reduces dependence on firewood, organic fertiliser improves soil health, and restored vegetation reduces erosion, improves water retention and supports healthier livestock.

Although Opuntia stricta remains difficult to eradicate because it regenerates easily and continues to spread through wildlife, the Laikipia Permaculture Centre is demonstrating that environmental challenges can become economic opportunities.

By combining ecological restoration, renewable energy, scientific innovation and community enterprise, the initiative offers a practical model for building climate resilience in Kenya’s drylands and beyond.

For years, Opuntia stricta symbolised loss: lost pasture, dying livestock, shrinking incomes and degraded landscapes.

Today, thanks to the innovation of the Laikipia Permaculture Centre and the determination of communities, the same cactus is producing juice, jam, cosmetic oil, livestock feed, renewable energy, organic fertiliser and new livelihoods.

“What was once a thorn in the side of pastoral communities is becoming a symbol of resilience and innovation,” Bundi says.

In Kenya’s drylands, communities are proving that when life gives you cactus, it can become much more than an invasive plant: it can become hope.

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