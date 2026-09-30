Ramaphosa urges South Sudan leaders to uphold peace deal ahead of December elections

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Sudan’s leaders to uphold the 2018 peace agreement as the country moves towards general elections scheduled for December.
Speaking on Tuesday at a virtual meeting of the African Union’s High-Level Ad Hoc Committee on South Sudan, Ramaphosa said the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan should remain the basis for measuring progress in the country’s transition.
“The Revitalised Peace Agreement remains the paramount legal instrument with which all parties must comply,” he said.
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Elections approach amid implementation delays
The meeting brought together the C5, chaired by South Africa and comprising Algeria, Chad, Nigeria and Rwanda, along with representatives of the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development.
South Sudan is due to hold its first general elections since gaining independence in 2011. The 2018 peace agreement was intended to guide the country through a transitional period towards elections, but its implementation has faced repeated delays.
Ramaphosa acknowledged progress towards the vote but said “many challenges and tremendous work” remained. He urged the government and other parties to the agreement to work quickly to address the outstanding issues.
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Summit calls for ceasefire and political freedoms
The summit called for an immediate end to hostilities and respect for the agreement’s permanent ceasefire. It also urged the government to release people arbitrarily detained on political grounds and guarantee the rights and due process of those facing judicial proceedings.
The government was further urged to adopt a feasible, consensual and time-bound electoral roadmap covering the legal, technical, financial and security requirements for a peaceful and credible vote.
- President Cyril Ramaphosa urged South Sudan’s leaders to uphold the 2018 Revitalised Peace Agreement as the country prepares for general elections in December.
- The 2018 peace agreement is intended as the legal framework to guide South Sudan through its transition towards elections, despite repeated delays in its implementation.
- The virtual meeting included the African Union’s High-Level Ad Hoc Committee on South Sudan, the C5 group of Algeria, Chad, Nigeria, Rwanda, the African Union, and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development.
- The summit called for an immediate ceasefire, the release of political detainees, and guarantees of due process for those facing judicial proceedings in South Sudan.
- South Sudan is scheduled to hold its first general elections since independence in 2011, with calls for a clear electoral roadmap addressing legal, technical, financial, and security aspects.