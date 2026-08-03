Seed bank boosts Zimbabwe’s food security

The Mutiusinazita Seed Bank, a community-run initiative in eastern Zimbabwe, is helping smallholder farmers preserve traditional crop varieties and improve resilience to climate change.

The seed bank has 285 members and stores traditional small-grain seeds that farmers can access during droughts and other difficult growing seasons. The initiative is rooted in indigenous farming practices in which families selected and preserved their best seeds for future harvests.

“If we store the seed at our homesteads, they are susceptible to pests and degradation due to the elements. But the way they are stored in the bank protects them from damage,” said Nyadzi Mupungi, secretary of the Mutiusinazita Seed Bank.

The project also creates additional income opportunities by allowing farmers to sell seeds directly to other growers. Seed containers are labelled with the producer’s name and contact details, while the community has established a nursery for indigenous tree species to restore biodiversity and generate another source of revenue.

Traditional grains are becoming increasingly important as climate change brings hotter temperatures and more frequent dry spells.

“They have a better chance of surviving even during dry spells. They also have a better chance of surviving in the heat so they are better in terms of tolerance,” said agronomist Kundai Zvarayi.

Community leaders say the seed bank provides a buffer against repeated droughts by allowing farmers to withdraw seeds when harvests fail and replenish stocks once conditions improve.

“Even if we suffer consecutive droughts, we won’t be stranded. We can keep withdrawing seed from the bank and then replenish the stocks once we have recovered,” community group vice chairperson, Lengton Nechiwowe said.

Agricultural experts say preserving indigenous seeds must go hand in hand with protecting the traditional knowledge behind producing, selecting and storing them.

They are calling for greater documentation of these practices to help future generations adapt to climate change while preserving Zimbabwe’s agricultural heritage.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content