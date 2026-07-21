Senegal’s Faye backs ex-president Sall’s bid for UN top job, ministry says

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has endorsed former President Macky Sall’s candidacy to become the next United Nations secretary-general, the foreign ministry said on Monday, giving his predecessor crucial backing from his home country despite deep political divisions.

Faye reached his decision after meeting Sall on Friday, according to the foreign ministry statement.

Sall, who governed Senegal from 2012 to 2024, is one of five candidates seeking to succeed U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, whose term ends on December 31.

Faye’s bid ‘is Senegal’s candidacy in service of Africa’

Faye instructed his government to “fully mobilise” support for Sall, saying his bid “is now Senegal’s candidacy in the service of Africa,” according to the statement.

The endorsement marks a significant political gesture from Faye, whose administration has frequently criticised Sall’s record.

Sall’s attempt to postpone the 2024 presidential election triggered deadly protests and was ultimately struck ​down by the Constitutional Council.

Faye won the election and succeeded Sall in April 2024, but relations have remained strained. Faye’s government has accused Sall’s administration of financial mismanagement and political repression, allegations Sall denies.

Burundi, which holds the African Union’s rotating presidency, nominated Sall for the U.N. role.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter