Sierra Leone heightens Ebola surveillance after Kenya’s confirmed cases

Sierra Leone has strengthened Ebola surveillance and preparedness measures after Kenya recorded eight confirmed cases, the National Public Health Agency (NPHA) has announced.

In a notice released on Sunday, the NPHA, working with the Ministry of Health, the Sierra Leone Civil Aviation Authority and other institutions, strengthened screening and surveillance at Freetown International Airport and official land border crossings, particularly for travellers arriving from affected countries.

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The agency urged travellers to provide accurate health and travel information and monitor their health for 21 days after arriving from affected areas.

The NPHA also advised regular handwashing, avoidance of contact with infected persons’ bodily fluids and compliance with travel health declaration requirements.

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The agency urged the public to remain calm, avoid misinformation and rely on official updates, stressing that early detection and prompt reporting are essential to preventing the spread of the disease.

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