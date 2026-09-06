Tanzania delivers 52 tons of medical aid to DRC for Ebola fight

Tanzania on Saturday handed over 52 tons of medicines and medical supplies worth 220 million Tanzanian shillings (R1.3 million) to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to support efforts to contain an Ebola outbreak.

The supplies were handed over in Kinshasa by Tanzanian Deputy Minister for Health Florence Samizi on behalf of the government.

The consignment includes medicines, protective equipment for healthcare workers, medical equipment and other supplies aimed at strengthening patient care and breaking the chain of Ebola transmission.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Samizi said the assistance was part of Tanzania’s commitment made on various health platforms, including a June 16 virtual meeting of heads of state and government on the Ebola response.

She reiterated that Tanzania remained committed to strengthening regional cooperation in addressing health emergencies that transcend national borders.

Romain Muboyayi, a senior official at the DRC health ministry, expressed gratitude to Tanzania for the assistance, saying the supplies would support DRC government efforts to contain the Ebola outbreak and protect healthcare workers serving affected communities.

As of early September 2026, the DRC had reported more than 6 300 confirmed Ebola cases and more than 3 000 related deaths in the country’s deadliest outbreak on record.

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