UK pledges additional £50 million to help contain Ebola outbreak in Congo

Britain said on Tuesday it would provide more than £50 million (more than R1 billion) in new funding to support efforts to contain an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where confirmed cases have surpassed 6,000 in the country’s largest-ever epidemic.

The number of deaths has surpassed 3,000, government data showed on Wednesday.

Britain allocated up to £20 million to the Ebola response in May, and the latest funding brings its total contribution to £78 million.

READ: WHO says it has less than half funding needed to fight Ebola

The funding will support disease surveillance, frontline health workers, treatment access, infection control, community outreach and safe burials, Britain’s Foreign Office said. British public health experts have been deployed in Congo to support the efforts. “As the outbreak intensifies, we are accelerating our response to match the pace and scale of the challenge,” Britain’s Minister for Africa Kirsty McNeill said.

READ: Pope Leo urges global action to confront Congo’s Ebola outbreak

The epidemic – the second-largest and fastest-spreading on record – was caused by the rare Bundibugyo strain of the virus, for which there are no approved vaccines or treatments.

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