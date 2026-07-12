US citizen in Congo tests positive for Ebola virus, US CDC says

A US citizen working for a humanitarian organisation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has tested positive for the Bundibugyo Ebola virus, the US CDC said on Friday.
The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention is working with the patient’s employing organisation, other federal agencies and partners in the DRC to help prevent further transmission and identify high-risk contacts, it said.
A US State Department spokesperson on Saturday said the agency was aware of the case and was working to support the affected American. The spokesperson declined to provide additional details.
- A US citizen working for a humanitarian organization in the Democratic Republic of the Congo tested positive for the Bundibugyo Ebola virus.
- The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is collaborating with the humanitarian organization, federal agencies, and DRC partners to prevent further transmission.
- Efforts are underway to identify and monitor high-risk contacts related to the case.
- The US State Department confirmed awareness of the case and is providing support to the affected American.
- No additional details were provided by the State Department regarding the situation.