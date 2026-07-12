US citizen in Congo tests positive for Ebola virus, US CDC says

A US citizen working for a humanitarian organisation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has tested positive for the Bundibugyo Ebola virus, the US CDC said on Friday.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention is working with the patient’s employing organisation, other federal agencies and partners in the DRC to help prevent further transmission and identify high-risk contacts, it said.

A US State Department spokesperson on Saturday said the agency was aware of the case and was working to support the affected American. The spokesperson declined to provide additional details.

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