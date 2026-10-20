WATCH | Ebola and conflict threaten education for DRC children

For hundreds of thousands of children in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), getting an education was already an uphill battle amid decades of armed conflict and displacement. Now, an expanding outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus is threatening to derail their futures entirely.

Humanitarian organizations warn that basic safety measures are failing to keep pace with the virus. According to the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), approximately 5,700 schools in Ebola-affected areas currently lack adequate hygiene facilities, clean running water, or protocols required to protect students from cross-infection.

“The Ebola outbreak is a crisis within a crisis,” said Anastassia Chkolenok, spokesperson for the Norwegian Refugee Council. “The education of some of the children has been disrupted for several months either because of the conflict or because of displacement.”

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In Ituri province, the epicenter of the current outbreak, attendance rates have plummeted. Fearing that crowded classrooms could become grounds for infection, many parents are choosing to keep their children home, further compounding months of missed schooling.

The situation is further complicated by the specific strain of the virus driving the outbreak: the rare Bundibugyo ebolavirus. Unlike the more common Zaire strain, there is currently no approved vaccine for the Bundibugyo variant. Patient care relies primarily on supportive measures, including fluid replacement and the management of symptoms such as fever, severe headaches and diarrhea, while experimental vaccines and treatments are being evaluated in clinical trials.

Exacerbating the public health challenge is widespread misinformation and chronic local insecurity, which frequently prevent aid groups from reaching remote communities to install handwashing stations or distribute medical supplies.

To combat mounting psychological stress among students, organizations such as the NRC have implemented specialized psychosocial support initiatives, including the Better Learning Programme, designed to help children cope with anxiety and feel secure enough to return to class.

Meanwhile, the central government acknowledges that its health infrastructure is pushed to the limit. Speaking at a press conference in Kinshasa, the DRC Health Minister emphasized that long-term system reform is essential.

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“Our healthcare system was already fragile to begin with,” the minister stated. “The idea now is to strengthen the entire system by establishing sustainable mechanisms as part of our efforts to achieve universal health coverage.”

Beyond the physical threat of the virus and closed school doors, the outbreak is shattering families across eastern Congo. A recent report by the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) revealed that 1,900 children have lost or been separated from one or both parents since the outbreak was declared in May.

For a generation already bearing the scars of displacement and violence, the compounding weight of loss and lost education poses a severe threat to the region’s long-term stability, serving as a stark reminder of the virus’s human cost far beyond the hospital ward.