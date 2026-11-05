WATCH | What Africa can learn from China’s CPC

The Communist Party of China’s (CPC) commitment to Party building, combating corruption and putting people first has drawn praise from an African political party leader and a scholar, who said its governance experience offers valuable insights for African countries and socialist parties.

Said Bakkali, a member of the Political Bureau of Morocco’s Party of Progress and Socialism, a party with an 83-year history, highlighted the importance the CPC places to Party building and its systematic efforts to combat corruption. He said his Party is also drawing on the CPC’s approaches and mechanisms in this regard, noting that corruption can undermine a political party and a state from within.

Bakkali also described the CPC as a vibrant example of how a Marxist party can govern a country. “The CPC is bringing innovative solutions and ideas to strengthen not only the communist socialist internationalism but also to bring new ideas to international community, to international organizations,” he said.

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Humphrey Moshi, director of the Center for Chinese Studies at the University of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, said the CPC’s consistent commitment to serving the people offers valuable lessons for African countries, noting that stakeholders in Africa “have a lot to learn from the Chinese experience.”

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However, he emphasized that learning from China’s experience is “not a question of cut and paste” but “a question of adopting and adapting to our own circumstance.”

As China and Africa deepen cooperation through platforms such as the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and the Belt and Road Initiative, Moshi said African countries have much to learn from China’s development and governance experience.

The two shared their views with CGTN on Wednesday during the 16th World Socialism Forum in Beijing. The forum, held on Tuesday and Wednesday, brought together more than 80 participants from 40 countries, including leaders of foreign communist parties, prominent Marxist scholars, social activists and diplomats from foreign missions in China.