WHO says it has less than half funding needed to fight Ebola

The World Health Organization has received less than half the funding it needs to fight the Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a WHO official said on Tuesday, urging donors not to abandon the country at a critical stage of the epidemic.
The global health agency has received about 40% of its $115 million appeal to tackle the Bundibugyo outbreak, for which there is no proven treatment or vaccine. At least 1,926 people have been infected, and 702 have died, government data show.
‘Outbreak requires resources that match scale of challenges’
“This outbreak requires resources that match the scale of the challenges that we are facing. And this is not a burden DRC can be allowed to carry alone,” Chikwe Ihekweazu, head of the WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme, told reporters in Geneva after a visit to the worst-hit province of Ituri.
Ihekweazu said the response had reached a critical point, with intensified efforts needed to detect and isolate patients after cases spread this week to two new provinces.
“It’s a bit like a marathon. You can’t give up after the first lap or the second. You just have to keep pushing even when you’re getting tired and exhausted,” he said.
He repeated estimates that the true number of Ebola cases in Congo is at least double, and possibly over four times, the official tally.
- The WHO has received only about 40% of its $115 million funding appeal to combat the Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
- The Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak has infected at least 1,926 people and resulted in 702 deaths, with no proven treatment or vaccine available.
- WHO's Health Emergencies head, Chikwe Ihekweazu, emphasized that the outbreak requires resources matching its scale and that DRC should not face the crisis alone.
- The epidemic has reached a critical juncture with cases spreading to two new provinces, necessitating intensified efforts for detection and isolation.
- WHO estimates the actual number of Ebola cases in DRC is likely at least double, possibly more than four times, the official reported figures.
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Ihekweazu said the response had reached a critical point, with intensified efforts needed to detect and isolate patients after cases spread this week to two new provinces.
"It's a bit like a marathon. You can't give up after the first lap or the second. You just have to keep pushing even when you're getting tired and exhausted," he said.
He repeated estimates that the true number of Ebola cases in