Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema wins re-election

Incumbent President Hakainde Hichilema has won re-election in Zambia’s presidential poll, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) announced early Tuesday.

ECZ Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis declared the official results at the National Election Results Center in the Zambian capital of Lusaka, announcing Hichilema, candidate of the ruling United Party for National Development, as the winner.

Outright victory

According to data released by the commission, Hichilema received more than 2.9-million valid votes, or over 50% of the total, meeting the constitutional requirement for an outright victory without a run-off.

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Although results from a few constituencies had yet to be announced, they will not change the outcome of the one-day election held on Thursday, according to the ECZ.

Under Zambia’s constitution, a presidential candidate must secure more than 50% of the vote to be declared the winner.

Counting suspension

Vote counting was temporarily suspended on Friday due to violence targeting polling staff and reports of ballot theft at some polling stations. Operations resumed after the security situation was brought under control.

Hichilema first took office in August 2021 after a decisive electoral victory.

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