Africa

Zimbabwe boat accident death toll rises to 44

By Reuters
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Rescue workers and local boat operators take part in ongoing search and recovery operations near the overturned passenger ferry on Lake Kariba, a day after the vessel capsized, in Kariba, Zimbabwe, on Wednesday. / Reuters/Admore Mbonda
  • A passenger ferry capsized on Lake Kariba in Zimbabwe on Tuesday.
  • At least 44 people dead.
  • Investigations suggest the boat was overloaded.

At least 44 people died after a passenger ferry capsized in a lake in Zimbabwe on Tuesday, police said, roughly trebling an earlier estimate of the death count after more bodies were found.

Investigations suggested the boat was overloaded when it went over during heavy winds on Lake Kariba, officers said on Wednesday.

More than 120 people could have been on board

The vessel was built to carry 90 passengers, but more than 120 people could have been on board as it crossed the lake that borders Zambia, police said in a statement.

So far 67 people have been rescued and taken to a primary school for medical attention, the force added.

Zimbabwean President, Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared a state of disaster following the incident.

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  • At least 44 people died after a passenger ferry capsized on Lake Kariba in Zimbabwe, according to police.
  • The death count was roughly tripled after more bodies were found following the initial estimate.
  • Investigations indicate the ferry was overloaded with more than 120 people on board despite a capacity of 90 passengers.
  • So far, 67 people have been rescued and are receiving medical attention at a primary school.
  • Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared a state of disaster in response to the incident.
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At least 44 people died after a passenger ferry capsized in a lake in Zimbabwe on Tuesday, police said, roughly trebling an earlier estimate of the death count after more bodies were found.

Investigations suggested the boat was overloaded when it went over during heavy winds on Lake Kariba, officers said on Wednesday.

The vessel was built to carry 90 passengers, but more than 120 people could have been on board as it crossed the lake that borders Zambia, police said in a statement.

So far 67 people have been rescued and taken to a primary school for medical attention, the force added.

Zimbabwean President, Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared a state of disaster following the incident.

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