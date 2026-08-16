Africa

Zimbabwean boat accident death toll rises to 68 as more bodies recovered

By Reuters
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A pallbearer stands next to a line of coffins during a memorial service for victims of a Rural Infrastructure Development Agency passenger ferry that capsized on Lake Kariba, at Nyamhunga Stadium in Kariba, Zimbabwe, August 13, 2026. The ferry capsized on Tuesday, leaving multiple people dead. Reuters/Bright Charakupa

Twenty-two more bodies have been recovered after a boat accident in a lake in Zimbabwe, police said on Saturday, taking the death toll to 68.

The boat capsized on August 11 on Lake Kariba. Investigations suggested the boat was overloaded when it went over during heavy winds.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the updated death toll via social media platform X.

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  • Twenty-two more bodies have been recovered after a boat accident in Zimbabwe.
  • The death toll from the Lake Kariba boat sinking has risen to 68.
  • The boat capsized on August 11 on Lake Kariba.
  • Investigations indicate the boat was overloaded at the time of the accident.
  • The boat went over during heavy winds, according to reports.

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