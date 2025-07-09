AfriForum blames Cyril Ramaphosa, ANC for the 30% tariff hike by Donald Trump

President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC have been accused by the AfriForum of being responsible for the hike of the tariffs on local imports to the US.

This comes after the US president, Donald Trump, this week announced a decision to impose the 30% tariff on South Africa.

Ernst van Zyl, the AfriForum spokesperson, said that Ramaphosa and his ANC-led government were directly responsible for the 30% tariff that Trump announced on Tuesday.

Failed to act during grace period

The organisation stated that it maintained that Ramaphosa and his government had falsely tried to dismiss the US’s concerns as the result of misinformation when they should have instead acknowledged and actively resolved the US concerns.

Van Zyl said that the country is now reaping the bitter fruits of the government’s failure to do so.

The tariffs will come fully into effect on August 1 after being suspended for 90 days based on negotiations on the matter.

“Ramaphosa and the ANC-led government wasted the 90-day grace period and made no progress in resolving the diplomatic crisis with the Trump administration,” said Van Zyl.

False narrative

Afriforum also blamed those who it claimed had helped promote the ANC’s false narrative and dismissed the highlighting of critical issues in US-South Africa relations as the spread of “misinformation” are also complicit in this crisis.

“AfriForum has repeatedly indicated ways in which the government can resolve the issues at the heart of the crisis. The civil rights organisation even offered assistance with finding workable solutions.

“Instead of cooperating, the government has made unfounded allegations against AfriForum and claimed that the organisation is guilty of spreading misinformation. A desperate investigation for treason has even been launched against AfriForum — all for the ‘crime’ of pointing out the real issues,” said Van Zyl.

He added: “Since the start of the diplomatic crisis, AfriForum has been committed to finding solutions to the issues at the core of the problem. Addressing these issues will, however, require humility from the ANC-led government and an immediate ceasing of the approach of denialism that has been followed thus far.

Workable solution

“All is not lost, and AfriForum remains committed to helping find a workable solution and will continue to offer assistance to those willing to put the interests of the country above party interests.”

He said that despite the US government’s delay in giving the South African government with other governments globally, an ample time to resolve the impasse, he accused the ANC and parties which are in the GNU of adopting an ostrich approach.

“Time has now run out, and the consequences of their inaction in addressing the issues will impose significant costs on the country.

“Not all countries came out of this pause period empty-handed. Countries such as China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom have managed to secure favourable trade deals through effective negotiations and their willingness to address the issues the Trump administration raised. Ignorance is also no excuse,” he said.

ANC rejects accusation

ANC spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said that her party was rejecting the disingenuous narrative being peddled by AfriForum, which she said it seeks to shift blame onto Ramaphosa and the ANC regarding the recent tariff decisions by the US government.

“The facts speak for themselves. South Africa has consistently acted in good faith, reaching out and engaging the United States at various levels to build a relationship based on mutual respect. Despite the efforts of government, the posture from some within the US administration has often been unilateral and dismissive of these fundamental principles.

“Unfortunately there are right wing lobby groups such as the AfriForum and the DA, who have long lobbied foreign governments, including the US Congress, to act against South Africa’s economic interests.

“These organisations have repeatedly placed narrow ideological agendas and minority self-interest above the national interest, contributing to a climate of mistrust and misrepresentation. South Africa has the right to determine its international relations and trade partnerships without coercion or interference,” said Bhengu-Motsiri.

Comments from Ramaphosa’s office will be included once received.

Security industry under scrutiny

Meanwhile, the AfriForum also made a call for an independent ad hoc investigation to investigate links between the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA) and criminal networks.

The request comes from the revelation that the cache of weapons of more than 40 firearms seized from the home of the controversial businesswoman Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize in November last year belonged to Vusumuzi “Cat” Matlala, whom the Kwazulu-Natal police commissioner had bluntly named in his presser on Sunday as being a criminal and also having a dubious relationship with the police minister, Senzo Mchunu.

“AfriForum argues that the investigation must, among other things, determine how Matlala, who in addition to the latest scandal, has already clashed with the law several times. He still manages to obtain PSiRA accreditation for his security companies,” said AfriForum’s Chief Spokesperson for Community Safety Jacques Broodryk.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content