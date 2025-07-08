SAHRC, SACC, NFP call for inquiry into Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s Senzo Mchunu claims

Following the explosive allegations revealed by the KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, over the rogue unit operating within the South African Police Service, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has called for action.

SAHRC stated that it has noted serious allegations of corruption and political interference within the SAPS.

Political killings task team

Chief among the accusations against national Police Minister Senzo Mchunu was his December 2024 decision to abruptly disband the political killings task team and his alleged association with Vusi “Cat” Matlala via Brown Mogotsi, which Mkhwanazi claimed led to the two having classified police information, yet they are civilians.

Mkhwanazi claimed that Mchunu, Sibiya and Mogotsi were alleged to be interfering with police operations, particularly concerning the disbanding of a task team that was investigating political killings.

The SAHRC stated that it viewed these allegations as a significant challenge for SAPS, which plays a vital role in maintaining public order, ensuring the safety of all citizens, and securing constitutional democracy.

“Given the ongoing issues of unresolved cases involving whistleblower assassinations, corruption, abductions, and gender-based violence (GBV), as well as high crime rates, it is essential for SAPS to regain the public’s trust.

“The SAPS must utilise all available resources to resolve cases involving the killing of whistleblowers, as well as those related to corruption and abductions,” said the SAHRC.

The commission said that it was crucial for the SAPS to regain public confidence in its ability to fulfil its mandate effectively. It pointed out that it has noted President Cyril Ramaphosa’s statement, where he had indicated that he would address the matter with the urgency it requires.

Commission of inquiry

As concerning as it is, the SAHRC had also written to call for the establishment of a Commission of Inquiry to thoroughly investigate the allegations made by Mkhwanazi.

Mkhwanazi’s statements shook the country from its foundation. He revealed how politicians, top cops, businesspeople and criminals owning drug cartels are involved in crimes across the country.

Mkhwanazi’s explosive claims also revealed how the country was on autopilot. He said criminals were in cahoots with the top politicians and senior police officials.

Meanwhile, the South African Council of Churches (SACC) general secretary Reverend Mzwandile Molo stated that it has noted with profound concern the serious allegations made Mkhwanazi regarding the potential infiltration and compromise of our criminal justice system.

“We acknowledge the courage it takes for any law enforcement officer to expose potential wrongdoing within the system. Particularly when it involves those in positions of authority. Such acts of conscience deserve our respect and protection.

SACC calls for action

“The church has always stood as a beacon of truth in times of national crisis like this one. As the voice of millions of South African Christians, we cannot remain silent when the very foundations of justice and law enforcement in our nation are under threat.

“These allegations are serious and disconcerting to us as the council. They implicate a minister in serious criminal activities, who himself is charged with leading the country in the fight against crime.

“They not only undermine the nation’s fight against crime but also cause serious reputational harm to the police service, a key national instrument of keeping the nation safe. It is troubling to entertain the thought that someone with all the power and instruments bestowed on him by our constitution and state is possibly using this to facilitate criminality instead of fighting crime. It is a scary thought for our nation,” said Molo.

Molo also raised concerns over the allegations of a seeming collapse of trust between the ministry and the SAPS.

Trust in police waning

“These allegations are made at a time when the fight against crime needs all of our collective efforts. This… as the safety and peace of our people is at stake because of the extremely high levels of crime in our country. Our people’s confidence in the police service is alarmingly low, as trust in most cases is nonexistent. This in itself is a crisis in policing. It is exacerbated by such serious allegations against a senior member of cabinet.

“As an organisation rooted in faith, the SACC is guided by truth-seeking as a fundamental Christian value. The pursuit of truth must always be at the centre of all our endeavours as we serve the South African public. It is through this compulsion to seek the truth and our deep concern for the safety of our nation that we register our alarm at the allegations against the police minister,” he said.

Molo also said that allegations made by Mkhwanazi have left the South African public uncertain about where the loyalties of the leadership of the national and the provincial police services lie, giving way to the question.

“Who can actually be trusted when it comes to the fight against crime in SA? The criminal justice system is essential for a safe and just society. And any compromise of this system undermines the common good. The SACC has noted the commitments made by the office of President Cyril Ramaphosa to act swiftly and intervene in this matter.”

Call for Ramaphosa to take action

The SACC had urged Ramaphosa in his quest to find the truth, that there should be an establishment of impartial investigations of all allegations, regardless of who is implicated. This suggests a temporary suspension of all implicated parties pending the outcomes of such investigation, to preserve the integrity of the process.

“The strengthening of oversight mechanisms to prevent future compromises of law enforcement agencies. The protection of whistleblowers who courageously expose wrongdoing within the system,” said Molo.

He also urged Ramaphosa to move with speed in ensuring that those who are responsible for fighting crime in our country are beyond disrepute and are able to execute their roles in the best interests of our people.

“We also call on all those implicated, including the minister, to search their conscience and put the country first, by fully and comprehensively cooperating with all investigations. This requires that they recuse themselves from state responsibilities as they help society regain confidence in their abilities to lead their respective offices,” said Molo.

The National Freedom Party (NFP), the kingmaker party in the fragile KwaZulu-Natal government provincial unity (GPU) added its voice to the Mkhwanazi revelations.

The party’s president, Ivan Barnes, said there should be a full parliamentary inquiry that would be conducted. This should be done away from a separate criminal investigation.

Barnes said these shocking revelations need swift action from parliament.

NFP wants independent inquiry

“The parliamentary process should be separate and independent to other criminal and investigative processes. This will help unearth and lay bare the machinations behind maladministration, financial mismanagement linked to SCM processes and awarding of tenders, hideous collaboration with multinational criminal networks, blatant crime and corruption as alleged by Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi.

“More importantly, KZN has been adversely affected by political killings. Any attempt aimed at disbanding the Political Killings Task Team must be dismissed with the contempt it deserves,” Barnes said.

Barnes added that the veracity of the allegations if left unattended threaten to erode the already waning image of all implicated institutions buttressed with the constitutional responsibility to uphold law and order, and the achievement of justice.

KZN rife with political killings

“Furthermore, it is alleged that South Africa is part of a web of criminal activities, syndicates and drug cartels of South America where our borders are used as transit points for distribution into the entire region and beyond. The allegations have global ramifications for South Africa as they communicate a message of instability, lawlessness, infighting and corruption within the echelons of our criminal justice system.

“In order to test the veracity of the allegations, we call upon the Provincial Commissioner to lay criminal charges against the accused to afford the National Prosecuting Authority an opportunity to prosecute. It is only through this act that confidence in our institutions can be restored. Failure to do so will create an impression that this is just another wild allegation mired in political conspiracies to achieve certain objectives,” he added.

ActionSA to picket at SAPS offices

ActionSA has announced it will on Wednesday morning lead a protest outside the KwaZulu-Natal provincial headquarters of the SAPS to demand urgent action to address the deepening crisis within SAPS and the broader criminal justice system, following explosive allegations made by Mkhwanazi.

The party said it will continue to support all legitimate and lawful efforts to root out corruption and tackle South Africa’s rampant crime rate. This must begin with confronting those within law enforcement who actively undermine these efforts from within.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content