Athletics

Botswana hosted a World Athletics Relays event for the history books

By Sunday World
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POTCHEFSTROOM, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 25: Joviale Mbisha from Central Gauteng participating in Women Senior 200m Semi Finals during day 2 of the ASA Track and Field Senior Champs at NWU McArthur Stadium on April 25, 2025 in Potchefstroom, South Africa. (Photo by Anton Geyser/Gallo Images)

Today may marks exactly a week after the historic World Athletics Relays finals in Botswana, but one still gets goosebumps and flashbacks just from thinking about the festivities that took place at the National Stadium in Gaborone.

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https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


  • The World Athletics Relays finals took place in Botswana, concluding a week ago.
  • The event was held at the National Stadium in Gaborone.
  • The finals were described as historic and emotionally impactful.
  • The article evokes strong memories and excitement from the festivities.
  • Full coverage is available through the Sunday World e-edition.
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