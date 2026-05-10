Government cannot simply ‘take over’ the Soweto Marathon

The Soweto Marathon is facing one of the most painful moments in its history. Athletes are frustrated. Clubs are angry, and sponsors are uncertain.
To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper
- The Soweto Marathon is facing one of the most painful moments in its history.
- Athletes are frustrated.
- Clubs are angry, and sponsors are uncertain.
- To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
- https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Stan Itshegetseng.