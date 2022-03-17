Jobodwana gets back on track

Is this the year to resurrect the ailing career of veteran sprinter Anaso Jobodwana, and what will it take for him to rediscover his best form?

These are some of the questions from supporters about a once-promising athlete who has stood on the podium with Jamaican great and Olympic legend Usain Bolt.

At 23, Jobodwana secured a third-place finish behind legendary Bolt and Justin Gatlin at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing, China.

Jobodwana has been to two Olympic Games and a few World Championships, but he has not rediscovered his old form.

He feels healthy and in good shape to make a comeback, opening his season at the Grand Prix meeting in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

“Yes, I think this is the year, and I believe so. I am getting into my rhythm. Based on how I am training so far, I can tell that I am putting it together and ready to be on the world stage again.

“I was at the Olympics and not at my best and still made the semifinals without a training block. I can get to compete with the guys and make the final of the 200m at the World Championships with the right decision-making and people surrounding me. I can have a good year,” said Jobodwana at the recent launch of SuperSport’s partnership with Athletics SA.

He confirmed that is doubling up in the 100m and 200m to increase his chances of securing a podium finish.

“When I got to SA, my mind started to switch back to track and field, but my injuries affected the way I prepared for everything.”

He wants to compete in the SA Senior Track and Field Championships, the African Championships and the Commonwealth Games.

