Jozi streets to be painted red on Heritage Day Absa Run Your City 10km

The streets of the Johannesburg CBD between Lilian Ngoyi Street and Rahima Moosa will be painted red and white when social and elite runners gather for the Absa Run Your City Series on Thursday morning.

What makes the race special is that the country will be celebrating Heritage Day to honor the diverse cultures, beliefs, and traditions of South Africa.

The race will also be emotional for many, as it comes a week after the tragic death of Elizabeth Moselakgomo, who was found murdered in Kempton Park after going missing during a routine afternoon run.

Some of the headliners of the race will include defending champion Kabelo Mulaudzi, Zenzile Pheko, Chris Mhlanga and Bennet Seloyi.

READ: Body of missing runner Elizabeth Tsontso Moselakgomo positively identified

Chemutai eyes more success in Joburg

Kenya’s Deborah Chemutai will be leading the women’s field, who will look to build on her debut performance at the Run Your City Series in Tshwane last month.

“I was happy to obtain third position in my first-ever Absa race last month. The course was very hard, but I still managed to run my PB [Personal Best] because I worked hard in training and my body responded well on the day,” Chemutai said ahead of the race.

“I am grateful for all the support and am looking forward to more success through my hard work,” she added.

Chelimo Targets Podium Finish on Debut

In the men’s race, Uganda’s Dolphine Chelimo will target a podium finish on his Ru Your City Series debut.

“I decided to take part in the Absa Joburg 10km to challenge myself physically and be part of an event that promotes personal achievement,” Chelimo said.

READ: Kabelo Mulaudzi sets sights on Joburg Run Your City after Hollywoodbets podium finish

“My target is simply to make sure that I finish strong, which means that I want to see myself on the podium.”

Breakthrough season fuels confidence

The 21-year-old is enjoying a season of his life, having produced several breakout performances this year, including an impressive seventh-place finish at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee, Florida.

Armed with a brand-new 5000m personal best of 13:13.72 set when he took third place at the prestigious FBK Games in Hengelo, Netherlands, in June, Chelimo says his excellent 2026 form is a reward for his hard work.

“Patience and confidence are key. Improvement in 5000m usually comes from consistency in training, building strength over time and believing that the results will show when the body is ready.”

It’s a philosophy that Chelimo will lean heavily on when he lines up against Mulaudzi, SA cross-country champion Zenzile Pheko, SA 10km champion Chris Mhlanga and 2025 SA Marathon champion Bennet Seloyi on Thursday.

The race is scheduled to get underway at 8am, with the start at Lilian Ngoyi and the finish at Rahima Moosa Street.