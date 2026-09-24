Kabelo Mulaudzi emotional after defending his Run Your City Joburg 10km crown

Kabelo Mulaudzi has done it again, proving once more why he is called ‘Mr Podium’ as he reclaimed his Absa Run Your City Series Joburg 10km crown on a sunny Heritage Thursday morning.

Mulaudzi crossed the finish line in 28:48, with his Boxer Athletics Club teammate Zenzile Pheko in second at 28:52 and Kenyan Stephen Ngigi Kangethe completing the podium in third at 28:52.

Overcoming a tough season

Speaking to the media after the race, Mulaudzi expressed his excitement for not only defending his title, but also producing his first win of what was a tough season battling with injuries.

“Honestly, this season has been tough, and I struggled a lot, so I am proud of my performance and of managing to defend my title. I am very happy, and I have healed from my injury,” Mulaudzi said.

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A tactical battle in the heat

Mulaudzi produced a championship performance, as he started at a slow pace alongside Pheko, Kangethe and Comrades Marathon winner George Kusche, amongst others. Veteran Stephen Mokoka, Edward Mothibi and former Comrades champion Tete Dijana were also on the field.

It was until the 22nd minute that the 28-year-old picked up his pace and surged past leader Dolphin Chelimo from Uganda to eventually emerge victorious and reclaim his title.

“The race was tactical because of the high altitude… it was very hot, so I had to adjust to that, hence the change of pace from the start to the finish line.

“All I did was focus on my race, and I knew when the right time was for me to surge through, so that is exactly what I did today.

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“I honestly wanted to defend my title so badly, because it seemed like everyone had forgotten about me because of the season that I had with injuries. But I am happy to be back to winning ways, especially at the Absa Series,” he added.

Kenyan clean sweep in the women’s race

In the women’s race, it was an all-Kenyan victory, as Deborah Chemutai (32:50), Mercy Jelimo (33:10) and Esther Borura (33:27) produced a clean sweep on the podium.

“I am very happy that I won the Joburg 10km. The race and the course were really hard with some wind, but I pushed, and I am grateful,” Chemutai said.

“This was my second Absa 10km; the first one was in Tshwane, and the plan was to try and improve my time. Even though I couldn’t run my PB [Personal Best], I am happy that this time I came out first because in Tshwane I was third.”

The race started on an emotional and sombre note, as runners observed a moment of silence in respect for all the women who were found murdered in the past couple of days.