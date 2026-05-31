Leendert Koekemoer already setting his sights on the World U20 Champs

South African young one-lap sensation Leendert Koekemoer says he is setting his sights on the World U20 Championships in Eugene, Oregon, US, from August 5 to 9 this year.
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- South African sprinter Leendert Koekemoer is aiming to compete at the World U20 Championships in Eugene, Oregon, from August 5-9.
- At 19, Koekemoer is a rising athletics star who helped South Africa win gold in the 4x400m relay at the World Athletics Relays in China and performed well in Botswana.
- He is part of Athletics South Africa's 51-member preliminary squad for the Championships and is excited to compete against top peers in Eugene.
- Despite a rushed qualification process, Koekemoer remains confident and views competitive pressure as a privilege rather than a burden.
- Athletics South Africa will announce the final World U20 Championships squad in the coming weeks.