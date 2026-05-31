Oldest Comrades finisher Johannes Mosehla lacing up to shatter his own record

In what is a story of resilience, age defiance and courage, the oldest Comrades Marathon finisher, Johannes Mosehla, will be looking to break his own record when he laces up for the 2026 edition of one of the toughest ultra-marathons.

At the age of 84, Mosehla will take another shot at the 90km Comrades Marathon in two weeks’ time.

The daring octogenarian first broke the record in 2024 when he completed the race at the age of 82. He broke the record that was held by Wally Hayward, who finished Comrades when he was 80 years old in 1989.

Last year, Mosehla bettered his record when he clocked 11:47 at the age of 83. The race was his 12th since his first attempt at age 63.

The villager, who is from Ga-Mogashoa, outside Jane Furse in Sekhukhune District’s Makhuduthamaga Municipality, Limpopo, is the father of seven boys and eight girls from three wives, two of whom are late.

‘I’m working very hard’

Mosehla, who turned 84 in January, says preparations to entrench himself in the race’s history books were “going well and I am working very hard”.

“I am feeling a bit of pain in my legs but that is not serious and I am not worried.

“I am confident that I will finish again and I hope to better my time from last year,” Mosehla told Sunday World.

“My club, the Polokwane Athletics Club (PAC) has been very good to me and on 6 June, we will have our send-off ceremony in Polokwane.

“They have done everything and registered me for the race. I am not doing anything special for the race. I am just eating my normal food like pap, morogo, eggs and meat. I am feeling good,” he added.

A member of PAC running club

Mosehla joined the PAC running club in 1983 and remains a member. He has bagged numerous accolades and awards and has been basking in the glory.

In December, the PAC launched the Johannes Mosehla Challenge, a marathon in honour of its running icon.

Recently, Mosehla was honoured on home soil when he was crowned Sport Star of the Year at the prestigious Limpopo Sport and Recreation Awards in Polokwane.

The top runner was the standout figure of the evening, with the accolade recognising not only his achievements over the past year but also a career that has redefined age, resilience and human limits in sport.

After last year’s race, Mosehla was bestowed the Devoted Citizen Mzila Endurance Leader Award for being the oldest person to finish the Comrades Marathon. He was presented with a trophy and R100 000 in prize money by Devoted Citizen, a civil society NGO which falls under the auspices of the Hope Restoration Ministries of Reverend Chris Mathebula.

Mosehla says he will continue to enter the marathon up to the age of 92 – or as long as his legs can carry him.