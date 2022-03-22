SA hurdler wants to shine in front of home fans

South African sprint ace Antonio Alkana cannot wait to compete in front of his home fans for the first time in two years as things are slowly opening up and crowds are being allowed back into stadiums to watch live events.

The SA 100m hurdles champion will race in the second leg of the Athletics SA Grand Prix Series, which forms part of the World Athletics Continental Tour from 6pm until 8pm at the Green Point Athletics Stadium in Cape Town on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old shone in the first leg of the challenger at the Mangaung Athletics Stadium in Free State last Wednesday, clocking 13.78sec to win his event.

The two-time Olympian missed out on the four automatic semifinal spots when he clocked 13.55 to secure sixth place in his heat at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan last year.

The SA record holder with a time of 13.11 set on June 5 2017, has unfinished business this season and wants to start his mission by impressing his family and fans in his hometown.

“I struggled with a shoulder niggle and it’s been difficult in the gym but training has been going well. I woke up at 3am to fly to Mangaung from Cape Town and did not have the time to get a nap when I got there. I ran with closed eyes and I was tired. But I am happy with the win, but not with my time. I was hoping to run a 13.05.

“The next Grand Prix is in my hometown in Cape Town, and I hope to do something spectacular in front of my family.

“I hope the wind does not blow. If the wind blows, it is going to pose a big problem. Cape Town’s weather is unpredictable. Competing in front a crowd helps to pump your adrenaline a little bit more.

“Knowing that your family is in the stands to support you is a great feeling.”

The SA Senior Track and Field Championships will be held in Cape Town next month and Alkana will enjoy home-ground advantage again after the second leg of the Grand Prix Series.

At a local event in Paarl in the Western Cape, the lanky sprinter ran 13.85, but he achieved a season’s best of 13.78 in Free State.

Alkana wants to defend his African title in Mauritius in June and qualify for the World Championships in Oregon in the US in July.

