‘Account to nation’: Mandla Mandela tells Cyril Ramaphosa over Phala Phala

Traditional leader and former MP Mandla Mandela says President Cyril Ramaphosa must account to the nation over the Phala Phala saga, insisting that no one should be above scrutiny.

Speaking to Sunday World during the launch of the Mandela Legacy Sporting Series in Houghton on Tuesday morning, late former president Nelson Mandela’s grandson reflected on the example set by Nobel Peace Prize recipient and struggle icon, saying leaders must be prepared to answer to the law.

“Well, I think we also draw a lesson from Madiba’s life and times. When he was someone to appear before court, he subjected himself to that and showed South Africans that even the highest office in the land can be put on trial and tested before our laws,” Mandela said.

“And I believe that if the Phala Phala issue arises, the president has a responsibility to account to South Africans.”

Mandela argued that the controversy extends beyond the theft itself and centres on questions around the foreign currency allegedly kept at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm.

“Yes, he has said on numerous occasions that he didn’t steal anyone’s money, but it is not about any money being stolen. It is about what that money was doing in South Africa, being stolen there,” he said.

“And I think in that regard, he has a responsibility to account to South Africans. And should Parliament then exercise its role of holding the executive accountable, it is on the right path, and it should do all that is within its might to ensure that even the highest office in the land can be held accountable.”

Ramaphosa plans to challenge the report

His remarks come amid mounting political pressure following the latest developments in the Phala Phala matter.

On Monday evening, Ramaphosa confirmed that he would not resign and announced plans to challenge the Section 89 independent panel report through a court review after last week’s Constitutional Court ruling.

“On the basis of advice from my legal team and as envisaged by the Constitutional Court when it said, ‘unless and until the report is set aside on review’, I have therefore decided to proceed to take the independent panel’s report on review on an expeditious basis,” Ramaphosa said.

The ANC will have the difficult task of finding a way forward on the matter when it holds its national executive committee meeting on Wednesday in Cape Town.

At the same time, National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza confirmed that Parliament is moving ahead with steps to establish an impeachment committee to consider the Section 89 report on the scandal.

Before the process can proceed, Didiza must formally table the independent panel’s findings before the National Assembly in line with the Constitutional Court’s interpretation of Rule 129I.

She is also expected to furnish Ramaphosa with a copy of the report before it is referred to the impeachment committee for further consideration.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content