Allegations against ActionSA Tshwane MMC surface at Madlanga commission

Allegations involving an ActionSA member emerged during testimony at the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Thursday.

This as suspended police sergeant Fannie Nkosi was questioned about his relationships and alleged involvement in the city of Tshwane municipal matters.

Evidence leader Advocate Matthew Chaskalson began by probing Nkosi’s relationship with the city’s chief financial officer (CFO), Gareth Mnisi.

Nkosi confirmed that by the end of 2024, he and Mnisi had developed a close friendship.

The commission also questioned an exchange of messages between Nkosi and ActionSA member and councilor Vivian Morodi.

Morodi is the member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for corporate and shared services in the City of Tshwane.

Land lease tenders

According to evidence presented, Morodi thanked Nkosi for making her birthday special before sending him a document related to a land lease tender.

The document had bid specifications for land lease tenders.

However, Nkosi stated that the document was about a public discussion on land leasing, that the tender had already been cancelled, and that it was publicly available when it was shared.

“I did not have a personal interest in land leases; the exchange was a part of a general conversation,” he said.

ActionSA has since put out a statement saying that the organisation will look into the claims.

“ActionSA has accordingly initiated a full internal investigation to determine the veracity of the claims, including whether any ActionSA member was present at the alleged engagement and the identity of such individuals,” said the party in the statement.

Should the investigation uncover any involvement by ActionSA members, the statement promises swift and decisive action.

Chaskalson proceeded to describe the functioning of municipal procurement panels, elucidating the rotational appointment of companies to these panels and their allocation of work.

Nkosi said he could not comment on the procurement process, but he did say that he had talked to Mnisi to find out why his brother was not getting work.

Allegations of extortion

In further testimony, Nkosi alleged that members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) had attempted to extort Mnisi.

Although Chaskalson noted that the matter fell outside the commission’s primary scope, he questioned Nkosi about messages indicating Mnisi would prepare a report for him.

Nkosi said he could not recall the details of the report. Pressed further, he suggested the report related to an alleged extortion attempt in Tshwane.

He said that some members of the Hawks had tried to put pressure on the CFO and that he had told Mnisi what to do after people who said they were police officers called him.

Nkosi added that Mnisi intended to file a formal complaint and had followed up by contacting a number linked to the alleged incident, where the respondent identified themselves as a police officer.

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