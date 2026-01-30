Amapanyaza converted into peace officers after public protector setback

The Gauteng provincial government has moved to regularise the status of its Crime Prevention Wardens, popularly known as Amapanyaza, following Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka’s findings that the unit was irregular.

Following the setback, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi on Friday saved the provincial government some blushes by gazetting the Gauteng traffic wardens as peace officers.

This effectively makes their operations lawful. And it authorises them to carry out their assigned responsibilities.

Legal deficiencies identified, addressed

Kubayi made this announcement in a media briefing held in Pretoria in the afternoon.

She was accompanied by Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, which the unit was dubbed after.

“Government has worked collaboratively across spheres to address the legal deficiencies identified. And to align the processes with the applicable legislative framework. Over 9, 000 wardens will be declared peace officers within Gauteng,” Kubayi said.

She emphasised that the wardens’ powers would be limited and regulated. According to Kubayi, the wardens will only exercise their authority within specific jurisdictions and will be subject to further training.

“We confirm that the wardens are undergoing a second phase of training to qualify in line with their designated functions. This is following recommendations contained in the relevant technical report,” she said.

Kubayi also confirmed that the government had formally engaged the Public Protector on the matter.

Public Protector engaged on matter

“We have today [Friday] submitted the report to the Public Protector. Together with an apology for the delay in the implementation of the remedial action, as it required thorough work and consultation,” she said.

She added that the government remains committed to a coordinated approach to public safety.

“Government will strengthen the broader intergovernmental approach to crime prevention and ensure that communities are safe in Gauteng,” Kubayi said.

The announcement comes after the Public Protector flagged legal deficiencies surrounding the existence and operations of the wardens.

In October 2025, Gcaleka said the Gauteng government misdirected itself when it established the Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens, popularly known as AmaPanyaza.

Positive impact

Police Minister Firoz Cachalia welcomed the development. He said the formal recognition of the wardens would have a positive impact.

“This will make a difference to the communities in Gauteng,” said Cachalia.

“For now they will continue to work with law enforcement agencies until they have satisfied their legal training through the SAPS.”

READ MORE: Premier Panyaza Lesufi guns for formalising Gauteng Traffic Wardens

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content