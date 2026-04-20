ANC to cast net beyond regions to get ‘best of the best’ mayoral candidates

The ANC has reiterated that it will not restrict mayoral appointments to regional chairpersons, with secretary-general Fikile Mbalula insisting that leadership roles will be filled by “the best of the best”.

Speaking at a media briefing at Luthuli House on Monday, Mbalula outlined the party’s approach as it prepares for the upcoming local government elections.

“We are not limiting ourselves to those elected at the regional level. If a regional chairperson goes through the interview process and is ultimately considered the most suitable candidate for mayor, then they will be appointed,” he said.

ANC first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane supported this stance, pointing out that the party’s constitution does not require regional chairpersons to become mayors.

She said every potential candidate would be subjected to internal processes, including interviews conducted by the party’s top leadership.

Her comments come as the ANC continues its selection process for councilors and mayoral candidates, which is expected to be concluded by the end of June.

Assessment criteria

In a move aimed at widening participation, the party has invited members of the public to submit nominations.

This includes individuals who are not affiliated with the ANC, signalling an effort to draw from a broader talent pool.

Mokonyane explained that candidate recommendations would begin at the regional level and that provincial and national structures would review them.

However, she emphasised that national officials would not be bound by these suggestions and would apply their own assessment criteria.

She said the key difference in this process is the responsibility placed on national leaders to evaluate candidates independently, ensuring that final selections reflect both capability and the party’s broader electoral strategy.

“The region will make its own recommendations; the province and, finally, the nation will have to look at those.

“In this instance, national officials must take responsibility for looking beyond what the ANC structures suggest,” she said.

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