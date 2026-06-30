Anti-migrant protest draws small crowd in Cape Town

Despite weeks of hype surrounding the March and March’s June 30 deadline for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa, only a small crowd turned up at the Western Cape Legislature on Tuesday.

The Cape Town CBD remained largely quiet as dozens of picketers marched along Adderley Street, singing anti-migrant songs under the watch of a heavy police contingent. Protesters travelled from as far as Khayelitsha and Stellenbosch.

Siyabulela Dukumbana, from Operation Dudula’s Labour desk, said the group had repeatedly submitted memoranda to authorities but had received no response.

“We told ourselves we need to come out on this big day to express our grievances,” said Dukumbana.

‘We feel disrespected’

“We want the premier [and] municipal manager to explain why they have not heeded our memoranda asking for the deportation of these undocumented foreign nationals. We can see that their shops are open and it’s life as usual. We feel disrespected in our country. That’s why we decided to be orderly so that the government doesn’t have to spend the R600-million they have budgeted on us.”

Dukumbana claimed that undocumented foreign nationals had “overrun” Stellenbosch, his place of residence.

“They work in town, on farms and construction sites,” he said.

“We have an issue with undocumented foreign nationals as well as those who are documented. They should not be prioritised over unemployed South Africans. The undocumented foreign nationals are a danger to this country because if they can kill you, they are untraceable.”

‘Minister intimidated protesters’

He blamed the poor turnout on unemployment and accused acting police minister Firoz Cachalia of intimidating protesters.

“The acting police minister threatened the people using the R600 million,” he said. “He made it sound as if we intend to kill foreign nationals. The law must deal with anyone who harms foreign nationals. We are very peaceful people. We have been conducting marches, but we have never harmed anyone.”

The Labour and Civic Organization (LACO), affiliated with March and March, submitted a memorandum and more than 100 CVs to the Western Cape government on June 11, demanding that unemployed South Africans be prioritised for jobs.

‘Migration under national government’

Western Cape director-general Harry Malila told the protesters that migration fell under the authority of the national government.

“We have carefully noted the issues you raise regarding the employment of foreign nationals, working conditions in the security sector, and requests for contract transparency,” said Malila.

“We understand the frustration that arises when people feel excluded from economic opportunities. The Western Cape government does not have a mandate to direct the hiring practices of private companies, nor do we appoint individuals to positions in the private or NGO sectors.

“Matters relating to employment contracts, deductions, union membership, and compliance with labour legislation fall under the jurisdiction of the national Department of Employment and Labour and the CMMA in terms of national law.” We therefore encourage LACO to engage these institutions directly, as they have the legal authority to investigate and enforce.”

Anti-xenophobia picket

After handing over the memorandum, the protesters dispersed and walked past St George’s Cathedral, where a group of congregants stood in silence for 10 minutes, holding anti-xenophobia placards.

Reverend René August, of the Anglican Church in the Diocese of Cape Town, said they had answered a call to “come and stand in solidarity with those victimised by the rhetoric of Afrophobia.”

“I do this because from my faith perspective, Jesus was a kwerekwere,” she said.

“He was born in Bethlehem, and an angel came and visited his father and said, ‘danger is coming; there is political unrest killing all the babies’. Joseph took Mary and Jesus and fled to Egypt, to another country, for safety and security.”

By Onke Mposi and Sinethemba Gumede

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