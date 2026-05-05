Arrest warrant out for MP Fadiel Adams in Magaqa murder-linked fraud probe

The South African Police Service has requested member of parliament Fadiel Adams hand himself over at the nearest police station after securing a warrant of arrest against him.

This was confirmed by national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe, stating that the police’s political killings task team (PKTT) was calling on Adams to present himself at his nearest police station in connection with a case of fraud and defeating and/or obstructing the course of justice. The allegations against Adams relate to the murder of former ANC Youth League leader Sindiso Magaqa, who was killed in 2017.

Mathe said a J50 warrant has been secured for Adams in connection with the matter.

According to SAPS, the charges stem from alleged interference in the high-profile murder investigation.

“The South African Police Service (SAPS) Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) is calling on Mr Fadiel Adams to present himself at his nearest police station in connection with a case of fraud and defeating and/or obstructing the course of justice,” Mathe said.

“SAPS is in possession of a J50 warrant of arrest for Mr Adams. The warrant relates to serious allegations that he interfered with ongoing investigations into the murder of the late ANC Youth League Leader, Mr Sindiso Magaqa,” Mathe stated.

Police allege that Adams’ actions disrupted critical stages of the investigation.

“Through investigations, the task team discovered that Mr Adams interfered with the now convicted and sentenced hitman at a very sensitive and advanced stage of the police’s investigation,” she added.

Mathe added that authorities have made attempts to locate Adams but their attempts have thus far drawn blanks.

“Police have gone through extensive efforts to locate Mr Adams, including visiting multiple addresses associated with him,” Mathe said.

She further highlighted that prior arrangements had been made for Adams to surrender.

“Arrangements were made with his attorney to hand himself over on Monday at the Cape Town Central Police Station, but as of now, he has not cooperated.”

Adams was also expected to appear in court but failed to do so.

“Mr Adams was scheduled to appear before a KwaZulu-Natal court on Monday but failed to do so,” Mathe confirmed.

Despite efforts to engage his legal representative, SAPS says there has been no response.

“Despite numerous attempts by SAPS to make contact with his legal representative, Mr Adams has not made himself available to police,” she said.

Mathe concluded by urging compliance: “SAPS urges Mr Adams to cooperate with law enforcement and hand himself over at his nearest police station without delay.”

Meanwhile, Sibusiso Ncengwa (37) was last year June sentenced to an effective 25 years imprisonment in the Pietermaritzburg High Court after he was convicted for the murder of Magaqa in July 2017 in uMzimkhulu as well as other charges.

The sentence came after Ncengwa made Section 220 admissions to the court, admitting to shooting Magaqa on July 13 2017. According to the National Prosecuting Authority, Ncengawa also admitted to the attempted murder of Jabulile Msiya, Nonsikelelo Mafa and Nceba Mazongolo; and the malicious injury to property in respect of the motor vehicles belonging to Magaqa and others. Ncengwa also admitted to the two counts of firearm-related charges and the unlawful possession of ammunition.

He further outlined the events leading up to Magaqa’s death and the interactions he had with his co-accused, namely Sbonelo Myeza, Mlungisi Ncalane, and Mbulelo Mpofana. Ncengwa also divulged the names of the alleged instigators or masterminds behind Magaqa’s killings.

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