BBC enters Robert Gumede’s firm fight against Transnet over foreign-only rail tender

State-owned rail and logistic firm Transnet is facing mounting legal pressure over a controversial rail procurement tender that excludes South African companies, with court action now underway to halt the process.

The state-owned entity has issued a restricted 24-month tender for the direct supply of railway rails, limiting participation to six international manufacturers based in China, Austria, Japan, Spain, France and the United Kingdom.

The move has sparked outrage among local industry players, who argue that no South African suppliers — regardless of ownership or transformation status — have been given an opportunity to bid.

Guma Solutions, a South African company owned by business mogul Robert Gumede, has approached the Gauteng High Court on an urgent basis to interdict Transnet from proceeding with the tender, pending a full judicial review of the procurement process.

The case, filed under number 2026/096843, challenges the legality of the tender framework and raises concerns about compliance with Section 217 of the Constitution, which governs fair, equitable and competitive public procurement.

The Black Business Council (BBC) has since moved to join the matter as amicus curiae, supporting the application and signaling broader industry concern over the implications of the tender. The council has procured the services of legal eagle Kwena Mahlakoana and Adv Muzi Sikhakhane SC.

BBC chief executive Kganki Matabane explained that as a friend of the court, the BBC is expected to argue from a public interest and transformation perspective, focusing on whether the tender undermines government policy on localisation, industrialisation and black economic empowerment.

Legal representatives acting on behalf of the organisation said the exclusion of local manufacturers raises serious questions about how public funds are being spent and whether procurement rules are being properly applied.

The council has also written to the ministers of transport, finance, and trade, industry and competition, calling for urgent oversight of Transnet’s procurement processes and alignment with legislation such as the Public Finance Management Act, the Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act and B-BBEE regulations.

At the centre of the dispute is the broader economic impact of the tender, with critics warning that sidelining local suppliers could undermine domestic manufacturing capacity and job creation in the rail sector.

Guma Solutions maintains that it is not the only South African firm capable of meeting the tender requirements, arguing that several local companies have the technical ability and capacity to supply railway rails.

The outcome of the case is expected to have significant implications for public procurement policy, particularly as governments intensify efforts to drive localisation and support domestic industries.

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