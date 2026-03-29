BEE critics are mere dreamers, Cyril Ramaphosa tells Limpopo ANC delegates

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa says the governing party has no plans to abandon its policies on black economic empowerment (BEE) and affirmative action.

The president said this during his closing remarks as the party wrapped up its elective conference in Polokwane, where premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba made history by becoming the first woman to lead the party in the province.

“Those who say BEE must stop and affirmative action must stop are just dreaming, because will not abandon the BEE policies that we have embarked upon. Because we see them as transformative,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa’s assurance comes amid lingering criticism from detractors who argue that it has failed to drive broad-based growth, instead enriching a small, politically connected elite. Key criticisms include fostering corruption, contributing to low economic growth, encouraging fronting, and creating a “tick-box” compliance culture rather than genuine transformation.

Humility is key

Ramaphosa went on to commend the party’s provincial leadership for organising a peaceful conference. He said the smooth running of the conference had shamed doomsayers who had expected chaotic scenes of violence and ‘flying chairs’.

The president congratulated the newly elected provincial leadership, urging them to be humble servants of the people.

“None of you must ever think you are better than the people that you lead. Your task is to be humble and to provide leadership,” Ramaphosa said.

The president said the ANC is relying on Limpopo as it has been producing big electoral numbers in the past. He said he expected the province to achieve 90% in the coming local government elections.

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