Breaking | Bongani Mncwango switches from MK Party to IFP ahead of local elections

Former uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party secretary-general Bongani Mncwango has joined the IFP, marking a significant political shift ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

On Wednesday morning, during a media briefing in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, IFP leadership formally welcomed Mncwango into the party.

Mncwango did not last long in his post as MK Party secretary-general, a position he took up in August last year after Floyd Shivambu was axed.

He was later replaced by Sibonelo Nomvalo, who now serves on parliament’s ad hoc committee.

Wealth of leadership experience

IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa quickly framed the high-profile defection as a major boost for the party, saying it signals growing confidence in the IFP as a credible and principled political home.

“Mncwango brings with him a wealth of leadership experience from both the private and public sectors,” Hlabisa said.

“His track record includes top roles at Sanlam Healthcare, Netcare 911, and Bonitas Medical Fund Administration.

“His expertise will significantly strengthen the IFP as we ramp up mobilisation ahead of the local government elections.”

The party is expected to parade more new members at a rally at Inkosi Langalibalele in Estcourt as part of its aggressive push to consolidate support on the ground.

National council meeting

Hlabisa said the IFP has already switched into full campaign mode.

“The IFP is fully in election mode. Our recent by-election successes reflect growing trust from voters, and we are determined to build on this momentum,” he said.

He confirmed that the party will hold its national council meeting on April 13 to map out its electoral strategy, with an extended national council sitting later in the month to finalise its readiness for the polls.

In a direct appeal, the IFP also called on South Africans to register to vote immediately, warning against waiting for the official registration weekend in June.

The party stressed that registration is already open online and at Independent Electoral Commission offices, adding that the future of municipalities and the country depends on active citizen participation.

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